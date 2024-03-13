Early results show lower cancer rates than expected among Air Force nuclear missile personnel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is reporting the first data on cancer diagnoses among troops who worked with nuclear missiles. While the data is only about 25% complete, the Air Force on Wednesday said the numbers are lower than they would have expected. The Air Force review of cancers among its nuclear missile community was prompted by reports of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer, among the young men and women who serve as missileers in underground launch control capsules, where they are ready to fire a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile if ordered to by the president. The Air Force is continuing its review.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.