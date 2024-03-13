Israel says it plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says it plans to direct many of the 1.4 million displaced Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip’s southernmost town of Rafah toward “humanitarian islands” in the center of the territory ahead of its planned offensive there. The fate of those in Rafah has been a major area of concern of Israel’s allies. Humanitarian groups have warned a Rafah offensive would be a catastrophe. Israel has said it is needed to achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas. An Israeli military spokesman said Wednesday they plan to direct people from Rafah to “humanitarian islands” in central Gaza that would have food and shelter.

