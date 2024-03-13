Police say suspect in a Hawaii acid attack on a woman plotted with an inmate to carry out 2nd attack

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of dousing a woman with acid in Hawaii last year allegedly tried to cast doubt on himself as a suspect by plotting with a fellow inmate to carry out a second, similar attack. A new grand jury indictment says while jailed for the April 7 attack, Paul Cameron arranged for a fellow inmate to be released on bail and instructed him on how to carry out a similar attack on another woman in January. Police say the motive was to cast doubt on Cameron as a suspect in the first attack. Lawyers for both men couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.