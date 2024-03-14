2 Michigan officers on leave after video shows officer kicking Black man in head during arrest

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Two suburban Detroit police officers are under investigation after police video of officers arresting a Black man accused of domestic violence shows one officer kicking him in the head during a chaotic arrest. The Sterling Heights Police Department says two officers have been placed on administrative leave as the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigates 36-year-old Garry Young’s Feb. 25 arrest. The Sterling Heights man was accused of attacking a woman and a youth when he fled police, leading them on a 13-mile vehicle pursuit. Police video shows one officer kicking Young in the head after Young does the same to an officer. Young’s attorney calls it “a gang-style beating.” Sterling Heights police say they released the edited footage “in the spirit of transparency.”

