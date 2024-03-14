A decade later, Liberians remember those who died in Ebola outbreak

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberians are gathering to mark a decade since the country was hit by a devastating Ebola outbreak that killed more than 10,000 people in West Africa, adding to the region’s economic and political troubles. The second Wednesday of March in Liberia, National Decoration Day, is always one of remembrance and people this year gathered at a memorial site where many victims of the virus were buried outside the capital, Monrovia, to pay their respects to family and friends. The Ebola outbreak killed some 11,000 people mainly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, according to the United Nations. Liberia was declared free of the virus in 2016, after almost 5,000 deaths.

