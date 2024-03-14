Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels strikes a ship in the Red Sea, though crew reportedly safe

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck a ship in the Red Sea, causing damage to the vessel. The attack Friday off the port city of Hodeida comes as part of the rebels’ campaign against shipping over Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the ship reported being “struck by a missile.” It said the ship sustained damage but was continuing on its way, suggesting it wasn’t severe. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it typically takes the rebels hours to acknowledge their assaults.

