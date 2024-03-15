Authorities seize ailing alligator kept illegally in New York home’s swimming pool

HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) — State environmental offiicals say an 11-foot alligator was seized from an upstate New York home where it was being kept illegally. State environmental conservation police officers seized the 750-pound alligator on Wednesday from a home in Hamburg, which is south of Buffalo, New York. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the home’s owner built an addition and installed an in-ground swimming pool for the 30-year-old alligator and allowed people to get into the water to pet the reptile.

