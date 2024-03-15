Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial until mid-April, citing last-minute evidence dump

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has delayed ex-President Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial in New York until mid-April after his lawyers said they needed more time to sift through new evidence. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed Friday to at least a 30-day postponement. The trial had been slated for March 25. Lawyers for the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee wanted a 90-day delay. Prosecutors said they were OK with 30 days. Trump is accused of falsifying records to hide the nature of payments to his then-attorney Michael Cohen, who paid porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to suppress her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

