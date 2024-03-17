Traffic accident in southern Afghanistan leaves 21 dead and 38 injured

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A traffic accident in southern Afghanistan has left at least 21 people dead and 38 others injured. The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Gerashk district of Helmand on the main highway between southern Kandahar and western Herat provinces. A motorbike crashed into a passenger bus, which then hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, according to a provincial traffic official in Helmand. An investigation into the accident was underway. Eleven of the 38 injured people were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries. Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.