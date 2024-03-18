Croatia’s top court rules that the president can’t run in the parliamentary election unless he quits
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that President Zoran Milanović can’t run for prime minister or take part in the parliamentary election activities of an opposition party unless he resigns immediately from his current post. He denounced Monday’s court’s decision. Milanović on Friday called a parliamentary election for April 17. But he then announced that he would run to become Croatia’s next prime minister on the list of the opposition Socialist Democratic Party. The surprise announcement has triggered a deep political crisis in the European Union and NATO-member country.