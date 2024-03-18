Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will not run with No Labels as it seeks a 2024 candidate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has ruled out a 2024 No Labels presidential bid. The Republican had been in communication with No Labels in recent weeks about running for the White House under the centrist group’s banner and was a leading contender in its push to recruit a presidential nominee. Duncan said Monday he’s withdrawn from consideration. Duncan says it was an honor to be approached and he’s grateful to those engaged in good-faith efforts to offer Americans “a better choice” than the Donald Trump-Joe Biden rematch. No Labels has been working to field a so-called “unity ticket” designed to provide voters with an alternative to Trump and Biden.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.