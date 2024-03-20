Biden skipped visiting a Black church on his recent Michigan trip, angering some community leaders

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden headed to Michigan last week to boost his support with Black voters and possibly hedge against growing opposition that the White House’s staunch support for Israel has sparked with Muslim-Americans in the critical swing state. But some Black leaders now say they too feel alienated. Biden’s team considered having him stop at a Black church. Instead, held events at the home of two local white leaders and a public golf course while visiting Saginaw, northwest of Detroit. One local leader calls the visit “a missed opportunity.”

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

