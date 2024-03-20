Minnesota penalizes county jail for depriving inmate of food and water for more than 2 days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has penalized a county jail for depriving an inmate of food and water for more than two days as punishment after he smeared feces in his cell and refused to clean it up. The department ordered that the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls must transfer all of its current inmates to new facilities by the close of business Thursday. The jail can keep new inmates no more than 72 hours, excluding holidays and weekends, until the state approves. Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons expressed regret Wednesday and said his staff will follow the state’s orders.

