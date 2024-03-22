Police investigate allegedly racist remarks by biggest donor to Britain’s Conservative government

LONDON (AP) — Police say they are investigating whether the largest donor to Britain’s Conservative government committed a crime when he reportedly said a Black member of Parliament made him “want to hate all Black women” and that she “should be shot.” West Yorkshire police said Friday that they are investigating the allegedly racist remarks that businessman Frank Hester made in 2019 about Diane Abbott. Hester, the chief executive of healthcare software firm The Phoenix Partnership, has apologized for making “rude” remarks about Abbott but says he’s not racist. Opposition politicians have called on the Tories to return 10 million pounds Hester has given to the party.

