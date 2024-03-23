Rain helps contain still-burning wildfires in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley; state sending more aid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say crews battling still-burning wildfires in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley are getting an assist from rain and from the state government, which has deployed new resources to the area. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office said Saturday that the state was sending more resources, including fuel, food and logistical support. It is also sending in additional volunteer firefighting capacity. A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Forestry says rain in the area has helped with containment but several fires are still burning. The blazes cropped up Wednesday and led to trail shutdowns in the Shenandoah National Park, evacuation orders and damage to an unknown number of structures. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.