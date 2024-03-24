Louisiana sheriff candidate wins do-over after disputed 1-vote victory was tossed

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Months after his disputed one-vote victory in a Louisiana sheriff’s race was tossed by a court, a career law enforcement officer has been decisively elected on his second try. Democratic candidate Henry Whitehorn got 53% of the vote in Saturday’s election in northwest Louisiana’s Caddo Parish. He’ll be the parish’s first Black sheriff. Returns show he defeated Republican John Nickelson — this time by more than 4,000 votes. Whitehorn is a former head of the Louisiana State Police and former Shreveport police chief. He won by a single vote in November but courts ordered a new election after finding evidence of six illegal votes.

