Authorities ID brothers attacked, 1 fatally, by a mountain lion in California

GEORGETOWN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the brothers who were attacked, one fatally, by a mountain lion in Northern California during the weekend. Taylen Robert Claude Brooks was killed in a remote area northeast of Sacramento in the first fatal encounter with a cougar in the state in two decades. His 18-year-old brother survived and is expected to recover after multiple surgeries. The Mount Aukum brothers were hunting for shed antlers near Georgetown. California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife says its wardens found the cougar and euthanized it. Mountain lions have attacked humans previously, but the last fatal encounter was in 2004 in Orange County.

