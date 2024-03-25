Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

LONDON (AP) — Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary has pleaded not guilty in a London courtroom to two terrorism-related charges. The 57-year-old Choudary pleaded not guilty Monday to membership in a banned organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun. The U.K. government outlawed Al-Muhajiroun in 2010. The group has since operated under many names including the Islamic Thinkers Society. Prosecutors say that Choudary has spoken that one. Co-defendant Khaled Hussein of Canada pleaded not guilty at Central Criminal Court to membership in al-Muhajiroun. The two men face trial in June in Kingston Crown Court.

