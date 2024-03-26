California Restaurant Association says Berkeley to halt ban on natural gas piping in new buildings

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The city of Berkeley, California, has agreed to halt enforcement of a ban on natural gas piping in new homes and buildings that was successfully opposed in court by the California Restaurant Association. The organization says a settlement follows the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ refusal to reconsider a 2023 ruling that the ban violates federal law. The office of the Berkeley city attorney did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. In 2019, Berkeley became the first U.S. city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings. That started a climate change-driven move in many other cities and counties that morphed into a culture war over gas stoves.

