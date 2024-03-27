Jill Biden wrote children’s book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June

Jill Biden has written a children’s book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June. The first lady’s publisher announced Wednesday that “Willow the White House Cat” tells the story of how the tabby arrived at her new home from a farm in Pennsylvania. The cat jumped on stage when Biden was speaking at the farm during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden says the book offers a “cat’s-eye view” of what happens at America’s most famous address. It’s the first lady’s third children’s book. She published her memoir in 2019.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.