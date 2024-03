WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on an online media site called Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash, for allegedly supporting Hamas. On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel the online entity began a fundraising effort in support of the militant organization.

