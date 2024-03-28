A bus plunges off a bridge in South Africa, killing 45 people. 8-year-old child is only survivor

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities say a bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa, killing at least 45 people. The only survivor of Thursday’s crash was an 8-year-old child, who was receiving medical attention, according to authorities in the northern province of Limpopo. The Limpopo provincial government said the bus veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge and plunged 50 meters (164 feet) into a ravine before busting into flames. Search operations were ongoing, but many bodies were burned beyond recognition and were still trapped inside the vehicle.

