Federal EV charging stations are key to Biden’s climate agenda, yet only 4 states have them
By ALEXA ST. JOHN, MATTHEW DALY and JOSHUA A. BICKEL
Associated Press
LONDON, Ohio (AP) — Electric vehicle charging ports are a key part of President Joe Biden’s effort to encourage drivers to move away from gasoline-powered cars and trucks that contribute to global warming, but only four states have them. New public chargers outside Columbus, Ohio, can power an electric vehicle in about half an hour. New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii also operate public charging stations. The pace of progress could hinder Biden’s goal to create a national network of 500,000 public chargers by 2030. Federal officials say the program is on track. Walmart and other companies pledge to build a network of affordable fast-charging stations for EVs.