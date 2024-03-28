French lawmakers are weighing a bill banning all types of hair discrimination

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers are debating a bill Thursday that would ban discrimination over the texture, length, color or style of someone’s hair. Its authors hope the groundbreaking measure sends a message of support to Black people and others who have faced hostility because of their hair. The draft law echoes similar legislation in more than 20 U.S. states. The bill’s author, Olivier Serva, says if passed it would make France the first country in the world to recognize discrimination based on hair at a national level. The bill would outlaw discrimination in workplaces against employees with curly and coiled hair or other hairstyles perceived as unprofessional, as well as bald people.

