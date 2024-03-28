Green Day will headline United Nations-backed global climate concert in San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Green Day will headline a United Nations Human Rights-backed global climate concert on Tuesday at the famed Fillmore in San Francisco. The event, which is co-hosted by the Recording Academy, aims to bring attention to the inequalities exacerbated by climate change. According to a press release, the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance will honor Green Day for their “commitment to social justice and environmental causes.” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. calls music “one of humanity’s greatest resources.” Tickets will become available via Ticketmaster on Friday. Ultra Q, an alternative band fronted by Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong’s son, will open.

