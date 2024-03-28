In Mali, Russian Wagner mercenaries are helping the army kill civilians, rights groups say

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Rights groups say the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner is helping government forces in central and northern Mali carry out raids and drone strikes that have killed scores of civilians. Mali, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by jihadi groups. Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance instead. Violence has escalated in Mali since Russian mercenaries arrived there following a coup in 2021. Its ruling junta has ramped up operations, carrying out drone strikes that have hit gatherings of civilians, and raids accompanied by Russian mercenaries that have killed civilians.

