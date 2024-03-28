‘National disgrace’: Oxford coach laments pollution in the Thames ahead of Boat Race

LONDON (AP) — The coach of Oxford’s crew taking part in the Boat Race has described the pollution in London’s River Thames as a “national disgrace.” His team has also expressed concerns about maintaining the post-event tradition of throwing the winning cox into the water. Testing by a campaign group has found high levels of E.coli along a section of the Thames in southwest London that will be used for the historic race on Saturday. Crew members have been warned about the risk of entering the water and advised to use a “cleansing station” at the finish area. The level of sewage spills into England’s rivers and seas by water companies more than doubled in 2023.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.