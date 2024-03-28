No joke: UK comedian told to remove hot dog from subway poster over junk food ban

LONDON (AP) — A British comedian has been ordered to remove a picture of a hot dog from a poster in London subway stations for his new standup show. Transit bosses say it violates the transit network’s ban on junk food advertising. The poster for Ed Gamble’s show, “Hot Diggity Dog,” showed a mustard- and ketchup-smeared Gamble beside a half-eaten hot dog on a plate. Gamble replaced the wiener with a cucumber, and the poster was approved. Since 2019, Transport for London has banned ads for foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt. Gamble says he can understand the point of the rules. And he’s not complaining about the extra publicity generated by the case.

