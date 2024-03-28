Norwegians facing a shortage as Easter nears are hoarding eggs from neighboring Sweden

HELSINKI (AP) — A shortage of eggs in shops during Holy Week has led Norwegians to flock to supermarkets across the border in Sweden and hoard the traditional Easter food. Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen said Thursday that the Nordby shopping center in Sweden — located just off the border about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south from the capital, Oslo — has been filled by “desperate” Norwegians trying stock up on eggs. The center’s Maxi-Mat food store ran out of eggs Tuesday, while the adjacent Nordby Supermarket has had to limit the number of eggs purchased to three 20-packs per household, the news outlet reported.

