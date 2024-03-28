Universities of Wisconsin president proposes 3.75% tuition increase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tuition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and other campuses in the system would increase 3.75% next school year under a recommendation announced Thursday by UW President Jay Rothman. The proposal is up for a vote of approval by the UW Board of Regents on April 4. If approved, it would be the second year in a row tuition increases after a 10-year tuition freeze was lifted by the Legislature. When room and board costs are factored in, the average cost of attendance for resident undergraduates would increase about 3.8%.

