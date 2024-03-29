Biden says he’s working to secure release of Wall Street Journal reporter held for a year in Russia

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is working every day to secure the release of a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia. The Democratic president says on the one-year anniversary of Evan Gershkovich’s detention that he “went to Russia to do his job as a reporter — risking his safety to shine the light of truth on Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine.” Russia alleges Gershkovich was acting on U.S. orders to collect state secrets, which he, the Journal and the U.S. government deny. Secretary of State Antony Blinken adds that Russia should end a practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals for political leverage. He called for the release of both Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, another American detainee.

