Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time

For maybe the last time, convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will shuffle into a courtroom in South Carolina. Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son. He also pleaded guilty to similar financial crime charges in state court. A report by federal agents recommends a prison sentence between 17 and 22 years on the federal charges The 22 counts are the final charges outstanding for the disgraced attorney.

