Iran vows response after strike it blames on Israel demolishes consulate in Syria

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran and one of its key proxies have vowed to respond to a strike widely attributed to Israel that demolished Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus and killed eight, including two Iranian generals. Iran’s state TV reported Tuesday that the country’s Supreme National Security Council, a key decision-making body, met late Monday and decided on a “required” response to the strike. The report said the meeting was chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi, but provided no further details. Israel has repeatedly targeted military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon. Monday’s strike in Damascus signaled an escalation because it struck an Iranian diplomatic mission.

By NASSER KARIMI and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

