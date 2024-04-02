Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she runs toward them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 15-year-old girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following sheriff’s deputies’ instructions and appeared to be surrendering when deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway. That’s according to video and audio released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. Savannah Graziano was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept. 27, 2022. Her father had fatally shot her mother — his estranged wife — the day before. The agency has yet to release autopsy reports for the teenager or her parents, and it has not named the deputies involved.

