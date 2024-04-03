Former Czech President Milos Zeman released from a hospital after surgery for a blood clot

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech President Milos Zeman has been released from a hospital following surgery for a blood clot in his leg. That’s according to the director of Motol University Hospital in Prague, who says Zeman will now recuperate at home. Doctors at the clinic discovered during a medical check on March 14 that Zeman had an insufficient blood supply in one of his legs because of the blood clot and immediately operated on him. The supply of blood was restored during the operation but Zeman remained in serious but stable condition for days. Zeman’s second and final term in the largely ceremonial post of president ended in March last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.