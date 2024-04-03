Jill Biden says the nation’s top teachers will be recognized at their own White House state dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says that when the nation’s top teachers visit the White House this year, they’ll be recognized at their own state dinner. Biden made the announcement Wednesday during a nationally televised appearance with Missy Testerman of Tennessee, the newly named National Teacher of the Year. White House state dinners are a diplomatic nicety used to woo foreign heads of state or government, but there’s precedent for other kinds of state dinners. First lady Michelle Obama hosted the first of several kids’ state dinners in 2012. Jill Biden didn’t announce a date for the teachers’ dinner, but a White House official said it’s likely to be May 1, when the teachers come to Washington.

