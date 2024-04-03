DA plans to seek death penalty against man charged with killing 3 relatives in suburban Philadelphia

FALLSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities said Wednesday they plan to pursue the death penalty against a man charged with killing his stepmother, sister and the mother of his children before officials say he fled in a stolen vehicle to New Jersey, where he was arrested last month. Andre Gordon Jr. appeared for court in Pennsylvania for the first time since authorities said he carried out three fatal shootings on March 16 in the Levittown section of Falls Township as well as a pair of carjackings nearby in suburban Philadelphia. Asked if he had anything to say outside court, Gordon said “Pray to God.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.