Rights group says Israeli strike on Gaza building killed 106 in apparent war crime

JERUSALEM (AP) — Human Rights Watch says an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza last October killed at least 106 civilians, including 54 children. The New York-based rights group says its investigation found no legitimate military target, making the strike an apparent war crime. It was one of the deadliest attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The attack killed children playing soccer outside the building, residents sheltering inside the building, and families charging their phones in a grocery store on the first floor. The Israeli military has not commented on the strike, but it accuses the Hamas militant group of endangering civilians by operating in dense, residential areas.

