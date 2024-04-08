Detroit-area landlord to pay $190K to settle claims of sexual harassment against women

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit landlord has agreed to pay $190,000 to settle allegations of sexual harassment against women who lived in his buildings or were prospective tenants. The U.S. Justice Department intervened on behalf of the women and filed a lawsuit a year ago. Mohamad Hussein denied the allegations but agreed to a settlement to avoid the time and cost of litigation. Hussein will pay $17,500 each to six women and $40,000 each to two women, in addition to $5,000 to the government. Hussein owns properties in Dearborn Heights. He was accused of offering to reduce rent or make other financial concessions in exchange for sex acts or sexually explicit images.

