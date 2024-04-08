Istanbul airport provides anxious travelers with paw-sitive experience by hiring 5 therapy dogs

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul Airport has made five new hires to provide a stress-free travel experience for anxious passengers: therapy dogs that are ready to offer support with snuggles, belly rubs and sloppy kisses. The dogs are part of the airport’s new pilot project, aimed at easing stress and anxiety among travelers. All of the four-legged members of the program are certified therapy dogs, professionally trained and conditioned to comfort humans. The “Therapy Dog Team” has been on duty since late February following months of preparation and intensive training, they’re now official airport employees with badges and uniforms.

By AYSE WIETING and MEHMET GUZEL Associated Press

