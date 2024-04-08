Protesters in southern Mexico set state government building afire and torch a dozen vehicles
CHILPANCINGO, Mexico (AP) — Protesters in southern Mexico have set the state government building afire and torched vehicles in the parking lot. The protests Monday occurred in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. The protesters are demanding answers in the case of 43 students at a rural teachers college who disappeared in 2014. Another student from that college was killed in a confrontation with police in March. The Guerrero state government said in a statement that it “regrets and condemns the violent acts.” At least a dozen vehicles were torched.