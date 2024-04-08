Years after college student is stabbed to death, California man faces trial in hate case
By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California man charged with stabbing University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein to death in an act of hate is expected to stand trial. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in the murder case against now-26-year-old Samuel Woodward. He has pleaded not guilty. Woodward is charged with stabbing to death the 19-year-old gay, Jewish college sophomore who was home visiting his family in California on winter break in January 2018. His body was found days later buried at the park in a shallow grave. Authorities said DNA evidence linked Woodward to the killing and his cellphone contained troves of anti-gay, antisemitic and hate group materials.