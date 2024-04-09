3 Russians given long sentences for murders described as satanic ritual killings

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Investigative Committee says a court has sentenced three people to up to life in prison for leading people into the woods of northern Russia and murdering them in what were described as satanic rituals. It said Andrei Tregubenko was given a life sentence after he and a woman lured a girl into a forest and killed her in 2016. Two months later, they and two others killed a man in the woods. Tregubenko also stabbed a man to death in an argument in the Moscow region, then he and the three others performed a ritual with the victim’s blood, the committee said. Two of the others were sentenced to 13 and 15 years. The fourth was sentenced previously.

