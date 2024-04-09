Clark Effect: Ratings and attendance boost could be on way for WNBA
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The basketball world can’t get enough of Caitlin Clark and now that the college season is over, next up is the WNBA Draft. While there is no drama about whether the Iowa guard will be the top pick, there is excitement about her arrival. With record ratings for the NCAA championship game and nearly every other game she played this season, Clark is joining the WNBA at the right time. The league has its TV deal expiring at the end of next year and that could lead to a massive new contract for the WNBA.