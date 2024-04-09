LA police say woman threw her 2 girls, one of whom died, onto freeway after killing partner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say an infant girl and her sister who were found on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway were thrown from a moving SUV and investigators believe their mother was responsible. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday, and the older girl was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. Authorities say their mother also killed her partner in the San Fernando Valley and later died by suicide. The girls’ names have not been released. The mother has been identified as 34-year-old Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, and the partner as 29-year-old Jaelen Allen Chaney.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.