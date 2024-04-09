Myanmar military begins basic training for draftees as resistance forces keep the pressure on

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military has begun basic training at military bases and schools across the country for draftees called up under the country’s recently activated conscription law. The authorities activated the law in February in a bid to to replenish ranks that have been depleted in nationwide battles against ethnic minority armed groups and armed pro-democracy resistance forces opposed to military rule. The struggle began when the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Over the past five months, the army has lost strategic territory in northern Shan state and in Rakhine state in the west, and is under growing attack elsewhere.

