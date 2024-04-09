New York doctor dies after falling out of moving trailer while headed upstate to see the eclipse

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Long Island doctor who was headed to upstate New York to see the solar eclipse with her family fell out of a moving trailer on a highway and died. The State Police say Dr. Monika Woroniecka was in the 2024 Airstream trailer along with other members of her family on Saturday for the last 20 minutes of their trip to see the eclipse. The wind blew the trailer’s door open and Woroniecka was thrown from the trailer. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Woroniecka was a pediatrician at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital who specialized in immunology. It is against the law in New York state to ride in such a trailer while it’s traveling.

