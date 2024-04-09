Russia aborts planned test launch of new heavy-lift space rocket

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian space officials have aborted a test launch of a new heavy-lift rocket from a far-eastern launch pad just two minutes before the planned blastoff. The Angara-A5 rocket had been scheduled to lift off from the Vostochny space launch facility at 0900 GMT Tuesday. Yuri Borisov, head of Roscosmos state space corporation, said the automatic safety system canceled the launch after registering a flaw in the oxidizer tank pressurization system. He said the next launch attempt is set for Wednesday. The launch is to be the fourth for the Angara-A5, a heavy-lift version of the new Angara family of rockets that has been developed to replace the Soviet-designed Proton rockets.

