The Small Business Administration offers assistance for small biz hurt by Maryland bridge collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — The Small Business Administration is offering assistance to those affected by the bridge collapse in Maryland. The bridge was a key transportation route in the region. Small businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region will be eligible for low-interest, long-term Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million. The declaration covers the entire state of Maryland and contiguous counties, including the District of Columbia. Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations can apply for the loan. Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any physical property damage.

