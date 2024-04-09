UK’s David Cameron heads to Washington for Ukraine talks after meeting Donald Trump in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is in Washington to press senior Republicans to unlock money for Ukraine. His visit Tuesday comes after he met a skeptical Donald Trump in Florida. Cameron says victory for Ukraine is “vital for American and European security.” But the former president is a critic of continued U.S. support, and lawmakers aligned with him are holding up an aid package for Kyiv in Congress. British officials did not say how the meeting went. Cameron and Trump have had several notable differences of opinion over Brexit and other issues.

